Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan breaks silence about parents' divorce

Bollywood actor Amir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shared her thoughts this Sunday where she talked about her struggle through depression and her parents' divorce.

Ira first disclosed her clinical depression on social media a month ago, but to her dismay, received distasteful comments from followers who mocked her for being privileged because her father is an Indian superstar.

In a 10-minute video posted on Instagram, Ira Khan gave a detailed description of what she felt in her teenage years.

“I never spoke to anyone about anything because I assumed that my privilege meant I should handle my stuff on my own, or if there was something bigger, it would make people need a better answer than 'I don’t know,'" she said.

"It made me feel like I needed a better answer and until I had that answer, my feelings weren’t something I should bother anyone else with. No problem was big enough to ponder too long about. What would anyone do? I had everything. What would anyone say? I had said it all.”

Ira also revealed there was a time when she would sleep all day without realizing, cancel plans with her friends, and often found herself unable to contain her tears in class.

The actor’s daughter was often looked at with pity for coping up with her parent’s divorce at a tender age, but that did not seem to scar her as much as people assumed.

“When I was small, my parents got divorced. But that didn’t seem like something that would traumatize me because my parents’ divorce was amicable. They are friends, the whole family is still friends. We are not a broken family by any means,” she said in her video.

Ira added in her video that even the amicable divorce was a privilege she had. “My parents were very good about being parents to Junaid and me, even after divorce. And when people would say ‘Oh I am so sorry to hear about your parents’ divorce, I would be like (shrugs) ‘What are you talking about? It is not a bad thing. "

"Another privilege I didn’t realise. It could be something that could scar you. It didn’t scar me. I don’t remember most of it but I didn’t feel like my parents’ divorce is something that could bother me. So that can’t be the reason why I am feeling so sad," she continued.

Her privileges have often made Ira even doubt her own depression. “I still think there’s a small part of me that thinks I’m making all this up, that I have nothing to feel bad about, that I’m not trying hard enough, that maybe I’m over reacting. Old habits die hard. It takes me feeling my worst to make myself believe that it’s bad enough to take seriously.

"And no matter how many things I have, how nice to me people are because of my dad, how nice to me people are because they love and care about me... if I feel a certain way, a certain not nice way, then how much can rationally trying to explain these things to myself do? Shouldn’t I instead get up and try and fix things? And if I can’t do that for myself? Shouldn’t I ask for help?” she concluded.