Mon Nov 02, 2020
November 2, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan to not celebrate Diwali this year due to Rishi Kapoor's death

Mon, Nov 02, 2020
Amitabh Bachchan to not celebrate Diwali this year due to Rishi Kapoor's death

Bollywood's veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's yearly Diwali bashes had been a hit in the industry and were one of the most anticipated events of the year.

However, it appears the actor may be thinking of giving the event a miss this year due to the tragic passing of his dearly departed friend Rishi Kapoor, earlier this year.

Mumbai Mirror reported that the superstar along with producer Ekta Kapoor may be thinking of not celebrating Diwali altogether.

Apart from that, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may also drastically affect the way the festival is celebrated this year by Bollywood stars as well as the Hindu community across the globe.

Rishi Kapoor passed away this year on April 30 from leukemia, a year after he was diagnosed with cancer. 

