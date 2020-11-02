close
Mon Nov 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 2, 2020

Prince William 'tested positive for coronavirus' in April, kept result secret: report

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 02, 2020

Prince William tested positive for coronavirus in April and kept result secret as he 'didn’t want to worry anyone', according to reports.

According to BBC it had been told by Buckingham palace sources that the Duke of Cambridge contracted Covid-19 in April.

Another media outlet reported, William continued with his telephone and video engagements, and told one observer he had not wanted to worry anyone.

William, according to The Sun , said he did not tell anyone about his positive test result because 'there were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone.'

The media outlet added, the Duke was treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, carrying out 14 telephone and video call engagements during April.

There's no report about William's wife Kate Middleton  whether she remained safe  from the virus or not.  

William’s father, the Prince of Wales, contracted coronavirus in March and he quarantined with mild symptoms separately from the Duchess of Cornwall, who tested negative, for 14 days.

Prince Charles and Camilla reunited just days before their 15th wedding anniversary in April.

In his first public engagement after recovering from mild symptoms, Charles revealed he lost his sense of taste and smell when he had coronavirus.

Latest News

More From Entertainment