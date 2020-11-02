Prince William 'tested positive for coronavirus' in April, kept result secret: report

Prince William tested positive for coronavirus in April and kept result secret as he 'didn’t want to worry anyone', according to reports.

According to BBC it had been told by Buckingham palace sources that the Duke of Cambridge contracted Covid-19 in April.

Another media outlet reported, William continued with his telephone and video engagements, and told one observer he had not wanted to worry anyone.

William, according to The Sun , said he did not tell anyone about his positive test result because 'there were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone.'

The media outlet added, the Duke was treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, carrying out 14 telephone and video call engagements during April.

There's no report about William's wife Kate Middleton whether she remained safe from the virus or not.

William’s father, the Prince of Wales, contracted coronavirus in March and he quarantined with mild symptoms separately from the Duchess of Cornwall, who tested negative, for 14 days.

Prince Charles and Camilla reunited just days before their 15th wedding anniversary in April.

In his first public engagement after recovering from mild symptoms, Charles revealed he lost his sense of taste and smell when he had coronavirus.