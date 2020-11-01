Suhana Khan is a spitting image of Ariana Grande on Halloween

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan stepped forward to reveal her Halloween look for 2020 leaving all in absolute awe.

The star kid was a spitting image of American singer Ariana Grande as she donned the same iconic headband that the vocal powerhouse was seen wearing.

Her look left fans jaw-dropped as she stunned in the Instagram photos while sitting on a red couch and recreating Ariana’s look from her freshly-released video, Positions.

“Being Ariana every Halloween. Manifestation,” wrote Suhana.

Last week, when the singer had dropped the music video for her track, Suhana was left awestruck as she turned to her Instagram and expressed her delight by sharing the video and writing, “Wow.”