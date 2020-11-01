close
Sun Nov 01, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
November 1, 2020

Maya Ali pens down heartfelt note on her father's death anniversary

Pakistani star Maya Ali penned down a heartfelt note for her father on his fourth death anniversary, saying “You’re in my prayers, in my thoughts and you always will be.”

Taking to Instagram, the Parey Hut Love actress shared a throwback photo of her father and wrote, “It’s been four years since you left us. People say time is a great healer but the reality is not the same always. I miss you baba jan on every small moment, with each passing day, whenever there is an up and down.”

She further said, “You’re in my prayers, in my thoughts and you always will be.”

“I have always said this, and I am still saying and I always will, please spend as much time as possible with your parents. Once they are gone they won’t come back,” Maya urged her fans.

She also asked the fans to remember her father in their prayers.

