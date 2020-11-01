Shah Rukh Khan fans take birthday celebrations online with virtual bash

Shah Rukh Khan had already given a word of caution to his fans to not gather outside

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday is almost here and fans are over the moon about getting to celebrate their idol’s big day.

However, owing to the COVID-19 restrictions, the superstar had already given a word of caution to his fans to not gather outside his residence in Mumbai to celebrate the big day.

"Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar,” he wrote on Twitter.

Owing to the King of Bollywood’s instructions, his fans have now decided to host a virtual celebration by creating a view similar to that of his Mannat residence but online.

Members of his fan club told Mumbai Mirror: “This year, we need to do everything virtually but ensure the celebrations are still grand, considering it’s a festival for us. Fans will have virtual experience of being at Mannat from Sunday midnight through live streaming.”

“Even if he can’t, I’m sure he will do something special because he loves his fans and treats them like family. Approximately 5000 fans from across the globe will come together for the virtual celebration,” they added.