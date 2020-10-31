Bhumi Pednekar recalls why she was ‘thrown out’ of film school

Bhumi Pednekar recalled how she was ‘thrown out’ of film school, in the midst of a hefty loan

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is one of the biggest stars in the industry, but her road to success was no bed of roses.



During an interview with Deccan Chronicle, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor recalled how she was ‘thrown out’ of film school, in the midst of a hefty loan that had fallen upon her shoulders.

“First, I tried to convince my parents that I want to be an actor. I finally mustered the courage to speak to them about it. They weren’t very happy and I think they were being protective of me. So, I decided to join film school. The fee was high, so I took a loan,” said Bhumi.

“I failed film school not because I wasn’t a good actor but because I wasn’t disciplined enough and that was the biggest jhatka. I was like, I have screwed up — and I had this Rs 13 lakh loan on my head — it’s a huge amount,” she went on to say.

“I was thrown out, I did not drop out. They asked me to leave. Because imagine, you’re thrown out of film school, I was like that’s the worst. Because my attendance was so low, I didn’t attend. It was horrible. But, I do recommend if anybody truly wants to go study film, there’s a certain age for it. Don’t do it when you’re 16-17, because you’re not going to take it seriously,” she said.

She explained that she had to search for jobs and was taken as a casting assistant by Yash Raj Films.