Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ gets new title after facing extreme backlash

After severe public outrage, Akshay Kumar's film had to make an alteration in the title

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s film Laxmmi Bomb had impressed quite a few people, but as it turns out the film also managed to ruffle some feathers.

After severe public outrage, the upcoming film had to make an alteration in the title, turning it from Laxmmi Bomb to simply Laxmii.

Following the release of its trailer, many social media users were up in arms against the film as #BoycottLaxmmiBomb became one of the top trends on Twitter.

The film went for a censor certificate with the makers’ discussion with CBFC about the screening, after which it was decided that the title would get a minor alteration.



Earlier Karni Sena had sent a legal notice to the makers of film, calling it ‘derogatory and offensive’ towards Goddess Laxmi of the Hindu community.