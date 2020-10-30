Deepika Padukone wishes her ‘baby girl’ Ananya Panday as she celebrates her 22nd birthday

Indian actress Deepika Padukone extended love and sweet wishes to her ‘baby girl’ Ananya Panday, who is celebrating her 22nd birthday today.



Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Student of the year 2' last year, is celebrating her 22nd birthday today.

The Padmaavat star turned to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of Ananya and wished her on the birthday. She wrote, “Happy Birthday @ananyapanday”.

In her another Instagram story, Deepika wrote, “My Baby Girl… Words cannot describe the love I feel for you. And even though we’ve just met, I feel proud to see the smart, sensitive and witty girl you’ve grown into!.”

“Wishing you good health, happiness, super stardom and truck loads of biscoff my love! I love you @ananyapanday.”

On the work front, Deepika and Ananya have been shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled project in Goa.

This project will bring both the actresses together on the silver screen for the first time.