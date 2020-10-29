Ali Gul Pir on the road to recovery after accident: 'Spending loads of time on my bed'

Famed comedian Ali Gul Pir was hospitalized following an accident that left him injured and unable to walk.

The comic, 34, turned to his Instagram shared photos of him in the hospital, leaving fans deeply concerned for his health.

Sharing photos of his x-rays, the singer revealed that he suffered a fracture in his thighbone and was having difficulty walking as he sought support from a walker.

He went on to reassure his fans that he was doing well and would be discharged from the hospital on Friday but would have to remain on bed rest for the next two months.

“Inshallah going home tomorrow will be spending loads of time on my bed. What all can I do to keep busy for 2 months lol,” he wrote on Instagram.