Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s endearing exchange from the field is melting hearts

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s adorable exchanges have been going viral all over the internet

India’s power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have become the talk of town since the past few months ever since they made the pregnancy announcement.

And as all eyes are currently glued on the couple, their adorable exchanges have been going viral all over the internet, with one video in particular that has been melting hearts.

The video shows the captain of the Indian team worried about whether or not his wife had eaten, even while he is in the middle of game.

During the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, Kohli can be seen gesturing to Anushka about whether or not she has had food. To this, the actor responds with a thumbs up.

