Usman Mukhtar reveals he tested positive for COVID-19

Usman Mukhtar requests his fans to pray for his speedy recovery and asks them to stay safe

Pakistani actor and filmmaker, Usman Mukhtar, revealed he got diagnosed with coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the Sabaat actor said he is battling the virus after testing positive recently.

"Guys I've been tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully I am also tested positive for having awesome people like you to pray for my health," Mukhtar wrote in his post.

He further requested his fans to pray for his speedy recovery, "Please keep me in your prayers and safe space. This isn't over yet."

Mukhtar was last seen in drama serial Sabaat that garnered incredible popularity.