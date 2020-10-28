Nora Fatehi, Terence Lewis shake a leg on romantic track ‘Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai’, video breaks the internet

Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi shook a leg with Terence Lewis as they had a brief reunion on the sets of India’s Best Dancer and the romantic video clip has taken the internet by storm.



Nora Fatehi visited the sets of India’s Best Dancer show to promote her recently released song Naach Meri Rani days after Terence and her viral video had wreaked havoc on social media.

The Dilbar girl shook a leg with Terence on popular song from 90s ‘Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai’.

During their dance, Terence could be seen carrying Nora Fatehi in his arms and the romantic dance video instantly became viral on the internet.

Geeta Kapur and Malaika Arora, the other judges on the show, were surprised at Nora Fatehi and Terence’s act.

Malaika also teased Nora, which left her blushing.

The latest dance clip of Nora came days after Terence Lewis sparked harassment allegations after a viral video showed him allegedly touching the dancer inappropriately.