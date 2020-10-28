close
Wed Oct 28, 2020
October 28, 2020

Saboor Ali rocks traditional attire with grace in latest picture

Wed, Oct 28, 2020
Saboor Ali's latest photo has taken the internet by storm and won the hearts of her fans on social media

Saboor Ali left her fans mesmerised after she posted an ethereal photo of herself on Instagram.

The actress looked ravishing in a traditional attire, featuring a mid-riff baring blue choli with beige sharara. 

Saboor let her straight hair swinging down her waist with her makeup setting the tone of her look.

The actress's latest photo has taken the internet by storm and won the hearts of her fans on social media.

Check out Saboor's stunning post here 



