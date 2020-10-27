Kareena Kapoor flaunts her pregnancy glow in BTS video

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor looked radiant as she flaunted her growing baby bump in behind-the-scenes video, collaborating with sister Karisma Kapoor for a new project.



The Good Newwz actress, who recently returned to Mumbai after shooting with Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi, and her elder sister Karisma were spotted shooting for a project at the former’s Mumbai residence.

Kareena and Karisma, who have never starred together in a film, will share the frame in the new project probably a commercial.

Karisma turned to Instagram and shared BTS video to keep fans curious about their joint venture.

She wrote, “Working with the sis always the best.”

Kareena reposted the same video and wrote, “Double trouble.”

In the video, makeup artist could be seen working on Kareena’s hair as she looks her reflection in the mirror while Karisma is standing behind the sister.



Kareena’s growing baby bump is clearly visible as the actress is in the sixth month of her pregnancy.