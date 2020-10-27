Nora Fatehi shares BTS video of 'Naach Meri Rani' as song hits 50 million views

Indian dancer and actress Nora Fatehi has mesmerised her fans with behind-the-scenes video clip of her newly released song Naach Meri Rani.



Nora and singer Guru Randhawa’s new video song Naach Meri Rani has received over 50 million views within a week.

The Dilbar girl turned to Instagram and thanked her fans for their love and support.

Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa’s Naach Meri Rani was released last week (Tuesday) and the track has taken the internet by storm.

Sharing behind-the-scenes clip of the song on her Instagram, Nora said, “OMG 50 million + already. thank you lets keep it going guys #Naachmerirani.”

Earlier, Nora lauded Guru Randhawa and said, “ We did it! It was a pleasure to work with u @gururandhawa ur incredibly talented humble and so sweet! congratulations our #Naachmerirani is a huge hit! We killed it.”



“it was fun doing promotions with you! keep doing your thing Guru, this is just the beginning! thank you to all the fans and everyone who showed so much love, positivity and support as always!”.