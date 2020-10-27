Priyanka Chopra reveals her mom was worried about her studies after she won Miss World 2000 title

Priyanka Chopra has revealed that her mother Dr Madhu was worried about her studies after she was crowned as Miss World 2000.



Sharing a candid throwback video where in she was declared the winner of the beauty pageant, the Sky Is Pink actress captioned it, “Miss World, 2000.”

Priyanka further wrote, “ Picture this... I just turned 18 and won Miss World!! When I finally reunited with my parents among all the chaos on stage, the first thing my mom said to me was “babe, what’s going to happen with your studies?” #IndianMom #20in2020.”

In the nostalgia-filled video, Priyanka could be seen sitting on a couch with her mother and reminiscing some interesting moments.



Priyanka Chopra made her family proud as she won the title of Miss World 20 years back at the age of 18.

Currently, Priyanka is busy in shooting for The Matrix 4 in Berlin, Germany.