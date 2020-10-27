Abhishek Bachchan on Amitabh's hospitalization rumours: ‘Must be his duplicate’

After being asked about Amitabh Bachchan's health, Abhishek went on to reassure that he doing fine

The internet was left frenzied and concerned after reports suggested that veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan sustained an injury and was admitted to the hospital.

However, the record was set straight by his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan who gave a hilarious response to the chitchat making rounds in tabloids as well as the internet.

Abhishek was quoted telling Spotboye that he and his family are entirely clueless about where the reports had come from.

He said: "I ask because he’s sitting right in front of me. That must be his duplicate in the hospital.”

After being asked about his father’s health, Abhishek went on to reassure that he doing fine.

The news comes months after the Bachchan family returned from the hospital after recovering from coronavirus, leaving the entire B-Town in frenzy as fans prayed fervently for the wellness of the superstars.