Nick Jonas elated over landing multiple nominations at the 'American Music Awards 2020'

Nick Jonas is over the moon after his band The Jonas Brothers landed multiple coveted nominations at the upcoming American Music Awards 2020.

Taking to Instagram, Nick revealed he and his brothers are contending to win the 'Favourite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock' category as well as 'Favourite Artist - Adult Contemporary.'

"Wow so cool! Thanks @amas for the nominations!" Nick wrote.



Earlier this month, The Jonas Brothers bagged three major wins at the Billboard Music Awards 2020.

They had won Top Duo/Group, Top Radio Songs Artist, and Top Radio Song for their singer Sucker.