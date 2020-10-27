close
Tue Oct 27, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 27, 2020

Nick Jonas elated over landing multiple nominations at the 'American Music Awards 2020'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 27, 2020
"Wow so cool! Thanks @amas for the nominations!" Nick Jonas said 

Nick Jonas is over the moon after his band The Jonas Brothers landed multiple coveted nominations at the upcoming  American Music Awards 2020.

Taking to Instagram, Nick revealed he and his brothers are contending to win the 'Favourite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock' category as well as 'Favourite Artist - Adult Contemporary.'

"Wow so cool! Thanks @amas for the nominations!" Nick wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Wow so cool! Thanks @amas for the nominations!

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Earlier this month, The Jonas Brothers bagged three major wins at the Billboard Music Awards 2020.

They had won Top Duo/Group, Top Radio Songs Artist, and Top Radio Song for their singer Sucker.

