Ryan Phillipe pauses mid-workout to throw massive shade at Ellen DeGeneres

Ryan Phillipe made a direct hit at Ellen DeGeneres who was under fire for toxic workplace claims

Ryan Phillipe stopped his morning jog mid-way to take a jab at TV show host Ellen DeGeneres on Saturday.

He took to Instagram to post a selfie that he took in front of an Ellen DeGeneres Show poster, captioning it, "And remember to be kind... Wait."



Many eagle-eyed fans are taking this as a direct hit at the daytime TV show host, who was under fire over the summer for toxic workplace claims.

As many as 36 former employees of the Ellen DeGeneres Show alleged how she is complicit in all the toxic treatment the workers were given over time.

Ellen had addressed the matter in a formal statement wherein she had said, "For that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show. As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again," she had said,

Ellen went on to admit that she should have done more to protect her crew members.

During the 18th season premiere, she told the audience, "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."

"The truth is I am that person that you see on TV," she said. "I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad; I get mad; I get anxious; I get frustrated; I get impatient and I am working on all of that."

