Idris Elba's hotly anticipated drama ‘Concrete Cowboy’ lands at Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to Idris Elba's father-son drama 'Concrete Cowboy'.

The drama generated acclaim when it premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September. While no release date has been set, the streamer will launch the feature on its platform in 2021.

Adapting the novel Ghetto Cowboy by G. Neri and directed by Ricky Staub, the movie centers on a troubled teen (McLaughlin of Stranger Things) who is sent by his mother to spend time with his estranged father, who belongs to a vibrant urban black cowboy community in contemporary north Philadelphia.

The cast includes Jharrel Jerome, Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint, and Clifford “Method Man” Smith.



Producers on the Lee Daniels Entertainment, Tucker Tooley Entertainment, Green Door Pictures, Waxylu Films, and Neighborhood Film Co production are Daniels, Tooley, Elba, Jeff G. Waxman, Jennifer Madeloff, and Walser.

Greg Renker, Jason Barhydt, Gregoire Gensollen, Lorraine Burgess, Neri, Sam Mercer, Tegan Jones, Staci Hagenbaugh, Alistair Burlingham, and Gary Raskin served as executive producers.