Mon Oct 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 26, 2020

Kurulus: Osman: Trailer for new episode will give you goosebumps

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 26, 2020

"Kurulus:Osman" fans are eagerly waiting for the next episode that will air on Wednesday.  

The TV series about the founder of the Ottoman Empire  is gaining popularity in Pakistan too because it's the sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which is being aired by the country's state-run TV on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mehmat Bozdag, the creator of the historical Turkish series, on Monday left the fans excited as he shared a clip from the upcoming episode of the show.

Taking to Instagram, Bozdag shared the trailer with a caption that read, "Bamsı Bey’im!’’ (Who is Bamsi Bey).

It shows Osman and his father Ertugrul talking about Bamsi as the veteran warrior walks in the forest.



