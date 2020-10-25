Radhika Apte admits she got married because it made it ‘easier to get a visa’

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte is one of the most progressive voices in the industry, always fighting for what’s right against societal wrongs.

The Lust Stories diva got candid about her marriage and the institution of the practice as a whole during her chat with actor Vikrant Massey.

Answering a question about when she got married, Apte responded: “Well, when I realised that it is easier to get a visa when you are married. I think there should be no boundaries.”

“I am not a big marriage person, I don’t believe in the institution. I got married because visa was really a problem and we wanted to live together. I think that’s not fair,” she said.

Apte got married to British musician Benedict Taylor back in 2012.