Shah Rukh Khan admits he had to ‘fool’ Gauri on honeymoon as he was 'poor'

India's ultimate power couple, Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan are Bollywood's most adored pair without a doubt.

And as the couple has been serving major goals since the past decades, let’s take a look back at their honeymoon on their 29th wedding anniversary.

According to Hindustan Times, the megastar had tricked his wife into going for a honeymoon in India’s Darjeeling by falsely telling her they were headed to Paris.

This incident was recalled by SRK himself as he was shown a photo from his honeymoon at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish 2019.

“When I got married, I was very poor while Gauri was middle-class, well-to-do. So like how usually everyone does, I had promised her that after we get married, ‘I’ll take you to Paris and show you the Eiffel Tower’. But obviously, it was all a lie because neither I had the money nor I had the air tickets but somehow I convinced her. I fooled her into believing I was taking her to Paris and took her to Darjeeling,” he said.