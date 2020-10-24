Sindh govt ready to host PSL matches in Karachi 'in best possible manner'

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah addressing a press conference in Karachi, on June 10, 2020. — Geo News

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has assured people the provincial government will organise the remaining four T20 matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the "best possible manner" in Karachi.

He said that the government of Sindh had earlier played an impressive role in organising the cricket contest in the city and now, once again, it is ready to host matches of the mega event.

The chief minister extended his government's full cooperation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in holding the PSL matches.

He expressed hope that safety protocols for COVID-19 will be followed during the matches.

Shah further expressed the Sindh government's willingness to also host international matches.

The PSL matches will be played at Karachi's National Stadium on November 14, 15, and 17.



