Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for delivering repetitive speeches: ‘heard it all’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being slammed by royal experts, all for their ‘repetitive rants’ during influential public addresses.

The conversation occurred on the Royally Obsessed podcast where royal commentators Rachel Bowie and Roberta Firito discussed the Sussexes and their ‘repetitive rants' despite being highly influential people.

Bowie began the discussion when she claimed, "I really like that in the way William is taking on the environment and stuff like that this is becoming a huge tent pole for Harry and Meghan. I like the sort of message that it's like, so many communities are being targeted by hate and technology is amplifying what's credible and true.”

"Yesterday in particular just really anchored the fact for me that we can take it on on a personal level. We can quit Facebook. I've been trying to be more purposeful about my social media use but this is a systemic problem. I'm definitely on board with their message."

Roberta Firito also went on to question Harry and Meghan’s actions when she wondered, "What is the action though? The Sussexes have had a lot of these talks and listening to this part of Time 100 episode, it felt a little repetitive.”

"When the editor-in-chief of Time asked them how are you doing and they did the whole, how are we really doing. They just talked about that again in a way that felt a little too canned because we've heard it a couple of times. What's the plan?"