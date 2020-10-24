Ertuğrul's Aliyar Bey loves Pakistan

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas rubs shoulders with Turkish star Cem Uçan in his recent visit to Turkey. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Cem Ucan

ISTANBUL: Turkish actor Cem Uçan, who is famous for his role in Ertugrul's third season, shared his plans to visit Pakistan to meet his friend Imran Abbas and his Pakistani fans.

"I will come to Pakistan as soon as possible to visit both Imran and you [fans]. I love Pakistan," the Ertigrul star wrote on Instagram.





Pakistani actor Imran Abbas and Uçan recently got together for a game of pool upon the former’s visit to Turkey.

The 44-year-old actor had shared photos from his meeting with the "Khuda Aur Muhabbat" star.







“THANKS FOR YOUR VISIT MY BROTHER,” wrote Uçan on Instagram as he shared a photo of the two superstars striking a pose.

The star cast of the Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul has made waves in Pakistan after the show first aired on the state-run PTV upon the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.