Nora Fatehi, Terence Lewis dazzling photos break the internet after viral video

Indian dance sensation Nora Fatehi, who is back on India’s Best Dancer show as judge on public demand, and co-judge Terence Lewis dazzling photos have taken the internet by storm after their viral video that had wreaked havoc on social media.



Recently, Nora Fatehi bid adieu to the show upon the return of Malaika Arora, however, she is back on the show on public demand.

The Dilbar girl also performed on her new track Naach Meri Rani alon gwith other judges Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence upon her return on the show, leaving her fans spellbound.

However, the photos of Nora, donning all-white outfit and Terence from the show have set the internet on fire.



The photos doing rounds on social media were shared by Terence on his Instagram handle.

In the stunning photos, Geeta and Malaika could also be seen.

Nora recently won the hearts of her fans with her dance moves in her new video song Naach Meri Rani with Guru Randhawa.