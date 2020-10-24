Pregnant Kareena Kapoor treats fans with a dazzling photo with Saif Ali Khan from their dating times

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second baby with Saif Ali Khan, mesmerised her fans with a cutest throwback photo with her ‘love’ from their dating times back in 2008.



Taking to Instagram, the mom-to-be Kareena posted an endearing photo with husband Saif Ali Khan from their trip to Athens in 2008, leaving fans in awestruck.

Kareena wrote in the caption, “My love and me at the Acropolis. Athens 2008.”

In the priceless photo, the Good Newwz actress could be seen cuddled up in the arms of Saif Ali Khan. The couple is all smiles for the lenses in the picture.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, who tied the knot on October 16, 2012, celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary recently.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.

