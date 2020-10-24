Senior Geo News reporter Ali Imran goes missing in Karachi

According to sources in the family, Ali Imran told the family that he would return in half an hour but did not return despite the passage of many hours. Photo: File

KARACHI: Journalist and senior Geo News reporter Ali Imran Syed was reported missing on Friday evening after he had gone to a nearby shop from his home and did not return back.

According to details, Ali Imran left home between 7pm-8pm and told the family that he would come back in half an hour but did not return despite the passage of many hours.

His car is parked outside the house and his mobile phone is also at home, said his wife.

The family said the police authorities were informed about Imran’s disappearance and an application has been submitted to Sachal police station.

Meanwhile, the Geo News administration said Karachi police chief and DIG East have been informed about his disappearance.

As per the details from the police, the scene will be thoroughly inspected and CCTV footage will be obtained to probe further into the matter.

Sindh CM orders IG for immediate recovery

While taking notice of the matter, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed Inspector General of Sindh Police Mushtaq Mahar to ensure that Geo News reporter is immediately recovered.

“Such actions against journalists are intolerable,” said Murad Ali Shah.

“I want a progress report on Ali Imran every hour.”

In a conversation with Managing Director of Geo News Azhar Abbas, the CM assured the channel’s management that Ali Imran will be returned soon.

Shibli Faraz prays for Ali Imran's recovery

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz prayed for the journalist’s safety and hoped that he reunites with his family soon.

Attack on freedom of expression, says Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called the disappearance of journalist Ali Imran as an attack on freedom of expression.

“The process of suppressing voices must stop now,” said the PPP Chairman in a statement. He added that Incidents like the disappearance of journalists create a “negative image of Pakistan around the world”.

Journalists condemn incident

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) has raised concern on the matter and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to take prompt action for his quick recovery.

In a statement, the RIUJ condemned the incident and warned of countrywide protests if Ali Imran was not recovered safely.

Senior journalist Nasim Zehra said that Ali Imran had obtained the CCTV video of Captain Safdar’s arrest from a Karachi hotel.

“Can’t you question Ali Imran without kidnapping him?” she asked.

While the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) said it was extremely concerned and worried about the missing reporter of Geo News Syed Ali Imran.

"We demand the provincial and federal governments and all law enforcement and security agencies to make efforts and ensure a safe return of Ali to his family and journalist fraternity," said the group in a statement.

The association said that there can be "no media freedom without the protection of journalists". It also said that it was "high time that claims of freedom of media from all quarters are converted into actual action".

Amnesty International ask authorities to investigate matter

Rights watchdog Amnesty International's South Asia Office called on the authorities to establish immediately the "whereabouts" of the missing reporter.

"Ali Imran Syed, a reporter for Geo News, has been missing from Karachi since yesterday and feared to have been subject to an enforced disappearance for his reporting," said the rights watchdog.



