Kiara Advani sets the record straight about dating Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani clarified that she is still single despite rumours about her romance with Sidharth Malhotra

B-Town superstars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra had been the talk of town over their rumoured romance after they were roped in for the film Shershah.

And while many were of the belief that something may be brewing between the two superstars, it looks like the Kabir Singh actor has finally addressed the speculation and left fans disappointed.

During an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s talk show, Advani clarified that she is still single.

"So, I really like the status that says, 'I am single till I'm married'. So, I'm not married, that's why I'm single,” she said.

Speaking further about her dating preferences, Advani said: "I'm just trying to think how much I've dated before I was famous and compare the two. You know what, it's only that you end up meeting people in your line of work much more than you would meet people otherwise. I mean, if I was dating or getting married to an actor, I don't think the profession would matter so much.”