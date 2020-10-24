Sofia Richie's family fully embraces Matthew Morton after heartbreaking split from Scott Disick

Sofia Richie's new beau Matthew Morton makes ex Scott Disick's head 'spin with jealousy'

Sofia Richie's family and friends have seemed to approve of her new sweetheart Matthew Morton after she split with Scott Disick for a second time this year.



According to an insider, “Matt and Sofia are totally a thing, and he’s really excited about it,” the source told Us Weekly. “They both run in the same circle and have known each other. So, it’s easy and fun for both of them. Sofia’s family approves of him, which is super nice for her.”

A tipster earlier said how Sofia's loved ones believe she is better off without Scott after they parted ways again.

“They have been advising her to do her own thing, especially during the quarantine,” the insider said. “She has been separating herself from the equation and it has been the healthy thing for her and her family.”

Sofia sparked romance rumours with Matthew after they were seen grabbing dinner on October 19.

At the time, a source noted that the new pair are “trying not to make a big deal about their relationship or about how serious it is."



Sofia and Scott hit pause on their three-year romance after the latter thought about focusing a good father to the three kids he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Since his breakup with Sofia, Scott has been clicked with models Bella Banos and Megan Irwin Blake on separate ocassions.

A source told Us Weekly that Sofia wasn’t “happy” to see photos of Scott and Bella since they “are both trying to move on and do their own things.”