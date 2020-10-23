Katrina Kaif says make-up has been ‘innate’ part of her journey

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif celebrated one year of her beauty label Kay Beauty, saying “make-up has been an ‘innate part’ of my journey".



Taking to Instagram, the Bharat actress shared a video of her Kay Beauty and wrote, “Kay Beauty turns 1. Make-up has been an innate part of my journey, from runway to the big screen.”

She went on to say, “It was always my dream to launch a beauty label, something that would be an extension of who I am and what I feel about beauty.”

“And finally a year back, we launched Kay Beauty @kaybykatrina to bridge the gap between high glamour and skincare and share the message that’s #itskaytobeyou. And what an exhilarating and magical experience that has been!,” Katrina added.

“This journey is not only ours but also all the women who have embraced themselves the way they truly are.”



On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.