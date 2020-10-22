close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
October 22, 2020

CM Buzdar comes to the aid of struggling veteran actor Samina Butt

Thu, Oct 22, 2020
Samina Butt has already received the check in September and will be getting Rs5,000 monthly

Pakistani veteran actor Samina Butt has now received financial support from Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The famed actor, who recently recounted her struggles on social media, has now been extended financial aid by the chief minister who announced a check of Rs0.1 million for the veteran star, along with a monthly income.

As per sources, she has already received the check in September and will be getting Rs5,000 from the government on a monthly basis.

During an earlier interview with a local outlet, the Bao Tarin star claimed she started suffering financially after the industry moved from Lahore to Karachi.

She further complained how she has been left with no source of income in the midst of piling struggles, from her cardiac issues to her children suffering from schizophrenia. 

