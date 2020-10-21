close
Wed Oct 21, 2020
October 21, 2020

'Wonder Woman 1984': Gal Gadot teases fans with release date in new video

Wed, Oct 21, 2020

Gal Gadot's  upcoming film  "Wonder Woman 1984" is scheduled to release on Christmas. 

Taking to Instagram on Wednesda, the actress shared a video with a caption that read,"Gear up for".

She posted the video amid reports that Warner Bros. is expected to give an update about the theatrical release of Wonder Woman 1984 following months of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gear up for #WonderWomanDay @wonderwomanfilm

The film is currently scheduled to premiere on Christmas Day but Warner Bros reportedly thinking about postponing its release and will assess the landscape over the next couple of weeks.

