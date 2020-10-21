Nearly 75% Americans fear violence after US Election 2020

A fight takes place near as protesters supporting the Black Lives Matter movement clash with opponents on June 13, 2020. Photo: AFP

Almost three-quarters of Americans, according to a recent survey, fear violence and riots after the US Election 2020 are held on November 3, stated results of a survey conducted by The Independent.



A JL Partners-Independent poll revealed how 72% of American respondents said they were very or quite concerned about post-election violence. Interestingly, Trump supporters were more concerned as over 77% said they were wary of violence after the polls.

JL Partners were commissioned to poll American voters on behalf of The Independent and spoke to 1,034 respondents across the US.

Among those siding with Biden, only 73% described such worries. Another factor promoting such concerns is that respondents think it won't be clear who the victor will be on November 4.

More than two-thirds of those surveyed, 68%, said they are “very or quite concerned” about the election’s results not being clear.

Sixty-six per cent of those surveyed think a clear victor won't emerge after the election as Trump, for months, has hammered a loud and consistent message that mass mail-in ballots are less secure than formally requested absentee ones.

Added to the voters' worries is the fact that Trump has neither said in categorical terms whether he will accept the election result nor has he promised a peaceful transfer of power in case the billionaire loses.

Another reason for the fear of violence erupting after Election Day is the US president's recent remarks about sometimes-violent white supremacist group, Proud Boys.

When asked to condemn white supremacists and other such groups, Trump said:

"I am willing to do that," he said. However, the US president criticised Black Lives Matter protesters as well. "Almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right-wing … I want to see peace".

"Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I'll tell you what, I’ll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing problem, this is a left-wing problem," he added.

On the other hand, protests are already being planned if Trump rejects the election results on November 4. A coalition titled Protect the Results says it has planned 250 protests from Florida to Las Vegas if the US president does not accept the result.