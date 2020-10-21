Meghan Markle and Prince Harry take big step to promote their charitable organisation Archewell

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken a big step to promote their charitable organisation Archewell as the royal couple launched homepage for foundation set up in honour of their son.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially launched the Archewell foundation as they unveiled a new website for organisation, named after their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, which will focus on promoting 'humane tech'.



Meghan and Harry went public with plans to launch Archwell this spring after making a dramatic exit from their formal duties with the British Royal Family.



Previously, Meghan Markle talked about 'creating humane tech', which was also a big part of new charity Archewell, during Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had announced they will launch a non-profit organization, Archewell, named after their son Archie.

"To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right," they added.



Meghan and Harry are currently living in their Santa Barbara mansion with their 18-month-old son Archie after having stepped back from royal duties in March.