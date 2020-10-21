Video: Nora Fatehi’s ‘Naach Meri Rani’ hits over 25 million views in a day

Nora Fatehi’s ‘Naach Meri Rani’ hits over 25 million views in a day

Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa’s new video song Naach Meri Rani has received over 25 million views within 24 hours of its release.



The Dilbar girl turned to Instagram and thanked her fans for their love and support.

Sharing the song, Nora wrote, “Aaaayyyyyy 25 Million + in 1 day.”

“Thank you! keep the love and support coming guys,” she further said.



Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa’s new song Naach Meri Rani was released on Tuesday and the track has taken the internet by storm.

The Naach Meri Rani, composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi, is sung by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi.



Nora’s scintillating dance moves and her new look are the main highlights of Naach Meri Rani.

