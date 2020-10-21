Sanjay Dutt wins the battle against cancer, says ‘my heart is filled with gratitude’

All of Sanjay Dutt’s fans rejoice as the actor took to his Twitter handle and announced that he has finally won the battle against cancer.

Dutt had been critically ill for a very long time and was undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Today, on the occasion of his child’s birthday, the actor happily announced that he has come out victorious from his battle against death.

“The last few weeks were very difficult for my family and me. But as they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers,” wrote Dutt.

The 61-year-old actor thanked his family and friends for their endless support in his fight against the deadly illness. The Khalnayak actor called them his “source of strength through this trying time.”

He also thanked nurses and doctors from Kokilaben Hospital for helping him in his speedy recovery.

“I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful,” he concluded.