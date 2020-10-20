Shaniera Akram speaks up against sexual abuse in Pakistan

Shaniera Akram, an activist and the wife of former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram. — Twitter/Peoples Magazine/Files

Shaniera Akram spoke out against sexual abuse in Pakistan on Tuesday, urging victims to not stand back and instead, scream at the abusers on the spot.

Shaniera, in a tweet on Tuesday, said: "Sexual abuse is happening in most common places all over Pakistan."

"If you are in public and someone touches you inappropriately, I’m giving you permission to turn around, point your finger at them and scream as loud as you can MUJHE HAATH MAT LAGAO," she added.

Shaniera's statement comes days after she took to Twitter to promote the Polished Man campaign that aims to portray a "softer side" of men in the country and raise awareness about child abuse.



Sharing photos of some of the most prominent faces in Pakistan from several different fields, Shaniera wrote: “Some of the toughest men Pakistan has ever produced are showing their softer side and colouring one nail to represent the millions of children who suffer every day at the hand of an adult. Our Pakistani heroes say ‘We WILL NOT tolerate child abuse in our country’.”