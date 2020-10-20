close
Tue Oct 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 20, 2020

Pak Army chief says any attempt against country to be met with 'firm response'

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 20, 2020
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa presiding over the 236th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, on October 20, 2020. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa has vowed that any bid to destabilise Pakistan will be met with a "firm response", the Inter-Services Public Relations said  Tuesday.

The army chief made the comments as he presided over the 236th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at General Headquarters, the military's media wing said.

"Geo-strategic, regional, and national security environment were discussed," ISPR said, adding: "[The] forum undertook a comprehensive review of the recent surge in terrorist incidents in the country particularly tribal districts and Balochistan."

Paying a glowing tribute to all civil and military martyrs for their sacrifice, the forum concluded that geographical and ideological frontiers of the country would be defended at all costs, the ISPR said.

"We have paid a very heavy price to achieve this peace and stability and any attempt to destabilise the country will be responded firmly," the statement quoted the army chief as saying.

Latest News

More From Pakistan