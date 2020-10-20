Nora Fatehi’s ‘Naach Meri Rani’ is finally out now, music video wins hearts

Indian dance sensation Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa’s new song Naach Meri Rani has been released and the track has taken the internet by storm.



The Naach Meri Rani, composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi, is sung by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi.

The Dilbar girl’s scintillating dance moves and her new look are the main highlight of Naach Meri Rani.

Nora turned to Instagram and shared the music video and wrote, “BOOM! Naach Meri Rani is OUT NOW.”

In her second post, Nora shared the lyrics of the song “Pyar Mohabbat Ishq Ki Baatein, Kuch Na Samajh Ab Mujhe Hai Aate Bin Tere Ab Jee Nahi Paate Oh Sajnaa.”

The music video, where Nora plays a robot that dances to Guru's tunes, has been viewed by over 2.6 million people shortly after its release on YouTube.

