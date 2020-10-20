'Shah Rukh Khan’s son eloping with Kajol’s daughter': Watch them react to the possibility

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are hailed as one of the most beloved on-screen pairings of all time.

And while the two may not be together in real life, some fans have wondered how the two stars would respond to their children being romantically involved.

Kajol was asked during an appearance on Koffee with Karan back in 2007, about how she would react if she were to find out her daughter Nysa has eloped with SRK’s son, Aryan.

“10 years from now, if Aryan Khan eloped with Nysa, you would…” asked Karan.

“I would say, ‘Dilwale Dulhe Le Jayenge’,” said Kajol leaving everyone in fits while a blank-faced Shah Rukh said: “Mereko joke samajh nahi aaya (I did not get the joke). I’m too scared about if she gets related to me… (pretending to stutter) I can’t think!”

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dil Wale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge recently completed 25 years since its release.