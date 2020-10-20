close
Tue Oct 20, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
October 20, 2020

Mahira Khan sends love to her mother in a sweet birthday note

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 20, 2020
Mahira Khan posted a monchrome picture of her mom, articulating her love for her in a long post alongside

Mahira Khan penned an endearing note for her mother on the ocassion of her birthday.

The starlet posted a monchrome picture of her mom, articulating her love for her in a long post alongside it.

Mahira detailed how her mother imparted wisdom to her, encouraging her to always see the positive things in the world.

"Last night, at midnight we cut Ama’s cake. It was just the four of us ( make it three, Aba couldn’t keep his eyes open).

And as we sang for her, Ama sang the loudest for herself - ‘May I have many more, may I have many more dear. Happy birthday to me,'" Mahira wrote.

"That basically sums her up. She finds joy in the smallest of things. ‘Tender mercies’ as she calls them! She has taught me a lot, most of the time unknowingly.. but the most important thing I’ve learnt from her is to be hopeful, to have faith no matter what. She always says - ‘Na umeed nahi hotay! Imaan hai toh mayoosi kaisi?’" the starlet added.

"To the most beautiful woman in the world, Happy Birthday.

P.S: In this photo, Ama is pregnant with me ," Mahira concluded her note.

