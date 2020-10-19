Meghan Markle's new portrait with Prince Harry trending on social media for a sweet reason

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to capture attention of their royal fans with their chic appearance as they have flaunted their elegance in the latest portrait which has become a trend on social media for her fashion choice.

The new portrait of The Duke and Duchess, taken by photographer Matt Sayles to promote their upcoming TIME100 Talks, has a significance for many of the royal admirers as Meghan is spotted wearing the expensive ring of the late Princess in a new official photograph.

Fans believe the royal is also wearing Diana's Aquamarine ring, which was commissioned by the Princess of Wales and made by Aspreys in the early 1990s.

Meghan - who is often seen following in Prince Harry's mother's footsteps - has shown her love for Princess Diana through her way of fashion, which is highly being appreciated by royal fans.

The royal fans believe she may have been wearing another jewel from Diana's collection - which Meghan first debuted on her wedding day in 2018.

The former star, in new photos, donned her a stunning outfit with her jewelry included her £271,000 engagement ring.

In his previous interview, Prince Harry said that Markle and Princess Diana would be "best friends," if his mother were still alive.

It was also reported by many media outlets that the Duchess of Sussex and the late princess have a number of things in common, from a love of fashion to a dedication to humanitarian work.

The prince also designed Markle's engagement ring himself, using two diamonds from the jewelry collection of his late mother, Princess Diana.

When asked what his mother would have thought of Markle, Prince Harry told the BBC that he thought she would have been 'best friends with Meghan.'

'Oh, they'd be thick as thieves, without question,' Harry continued. 'I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me.'

Taking a closer look at the pair, it's clear why the prince believes they would be best friends. And, since the engagement, Markle has been paying homage to her late mother-in-law.

A new official photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was released Friday to mark the news they will host an episode of TIME100 Talks on Tuesday, which has been viewed by millions of fans.

