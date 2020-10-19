Video: Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa’s ‘Naach Meri Rani’ teaser wins the internet

The teaser of much-awaited Bhushan Kumar's song Naach Meri Rani, featuring dance sensation Nora Fatehi and pop singer Guru Randhawa, has taken the internet by storm shorty after it was released on Sunday.



In the peppy track, fans can see Nora Fatehi’s never seen before look.

Nora turned to Instagram and shared the teaser of the song and said that the track will be released on Tuesday.

This is the very first time the Dilbar girl and Randhawa are collaborating together on screen.



The Naach Meri Rani will be out on October 20.