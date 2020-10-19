Shakira breaks silence on Blackpink Rose's 'Waka Waka' cover

Shakira has stunned fans with her reaction to Blackpink Rose’s 'Waka Waka' cover, as she reacted to the fan's video in a surprising way.

The singer noticed the short video, posted by a social media user, and wasted no time to react as she retweeted and tagged Rose in the post.

The two musicians shared mutual respect for each other as Rose, the member of South Korean all-girl band Blackpink, covered Shakira’s 2010 FIFA World Cup anthem 'Waka Waka' on a show called 'Knowing Bros.'



On the other hands, Shakira in her response, praised Blackpink Rose's 'Waka Waka' cover,

Rose's outstanding performance hit the Internet, a short video of her show, posted by a fan, somehow got noticed by Shakira herself who wasted no time to react and tagged Rose in her tweet to showing her excitement, 'Oh wow! I loved seing you do that! super cute! Thanks Rosé - @ygofficialblink Ps. Love your hair!'



Blackpink, who are basking in the success of their first full-length project called 'The Album' and Netflix documentary, showed their talents. When it came to Rose, she opted for one of the biggest career hits of Shakira.



The show which also goes by the name of ‘Men on a Mission’ or ‘Ask Us Anything,’ is one the popular programs among Korean fans where different artists come and showcase their talents.



Their sweet acts gave birth to the speculations that Shakira and Rose might end up on a song together as a lot of fans demanded their collaboration especially when there have been a few rumors about the South Korean singer dropping a solo album after their documentary got released.