Aamir Khan blasted by netizens after praise for Akshay Kumar backfires

Indian superstar Aamir Khan was given an earful by social media users after he lauded Akshay Kumar and his performance in his upcoming offering Laxmmi Bomb.

Netizens fumed over the PK star for keeping mum about the controversial death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput much like many of the other big stars.

"Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can't wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was released in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone,” Aamir tweeted for Akshay.

Soon after he was getting an earful after an earful from online users as one tweeted: "Why didn't you take a few seconds to tweet the Dil Bechara trailer for a dead co-star? or even a condolence post?"



"Now the public knows their reality... so the professional rivals have become brothers.... you scratch my back and I'll scratch yours... similarly you watch my movie and I'll watch yours...because no one else will watch,” added another.

“Dont worry @aamir_khan Lal chadha will be equally huge like Laxmmibomb. We wont be watching any of the two. No one is a star for us if you are indulging in anti nation activities. #BoycottBollywood is absolute,” a third chimed in.