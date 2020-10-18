Miley Cyrus reveals her dog got electrocuted on the sets of 'The Voice'

Miley Cyrus says Little Dog got electrocuted after chewing on some wires on the sets of 'The Voice'

Miley Cyrus shared a heart-wrenching detail about an accident her pet dog went through.

The Malibu singer revealed her pooch Little Dog got electrocuted after chewing on some wires on the sets of The Voice when she was a coach.

Cyrus was a coach on season 11 and season 13, which aired in 2016 and 2017, respectively. She also served as an advisor on season 10.



“This is sad, but it was handled, and my dog is totally thriving and fine,” Cyrus narrated her story to Frankie V on the Geena The Latina and Frankie V Morning Show.

“You know on sets there’s, like, wires everywhere. We got all the people singing, everyone is huddled around, like, ‘Who’s going to win The Voice?’ And my dog goes and bites on to the wires of the TV everyone’s watching and all of a sudden, we notice she’s convulsing and she’s getting electrocuted.”

The songstress reassured her fans that Little Dog is doing fine, “She was totally fine” and is now “thriving” at home in Nashville.

Cyrus also shared her dog Mary Jane's craziest story. “I don’t think you’re going to be able to air anything that I am about to tell you,” she joked. “Mary Jane is a freak a leek. The story has to do with 2012 Halloween [and] my dog licking something.”

The Grammy winner later admitted that her “favourite” pet is actually her blow fish.

“I have a really good connection with my blow fish,” she said.