‘Emily In Paris’ star Lily Collins spills the beans on the character’s real age

Soon after Emily In Paris star Lily Collins announced her ‘real age’ in the Netflix series, the internet is shocked over the seeming implausibility of it all.

The actress discussed her character at length during her interview with Vogue UK and was even quoted saying, “I don’t believe we’ve ever given her a specific “number” for her age, but I believe that she’s pretty fresh out of college. Maybe this is her first year after graduation.”



She went on to say, “I want to say she’s like, 22-ish. She’s had enough experience at her company in Chicago to have earned the respect of her boss. She’s gone to school for this, and she’s completed internships.”

News of this magnitude left fans reeling regardless, and some of them even took to social media to call out the actress and ‘gently’ remind her how wrong she is.

One user explained, “Um @lilycollins, I’m not sure how to tell you this but a 22 year old with a master’s degree AND relevant work experience is either a genius who graduated college at 18 or is lying about her age…”

Others couldn’t process their shock and simply exclaimed, “‘Wait – #EmilyInParis is 22-years-old with a master’s degree and running social strategy for multiple luxury brands in a foreign country?!?!?!?!”

Soon after the social media frenzy arose, the actress poked fun at herself by backtracking from her original statement and posted a hilarious gif highlighting her character's reaction to being dubbed 22.



